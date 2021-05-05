Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $55.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $553.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

