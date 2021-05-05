Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:EIC opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

Dividend History for Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC)

