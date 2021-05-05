Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of EVM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 86,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,361. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
