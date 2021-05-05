Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 245,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.08.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
