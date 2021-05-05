Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:ETW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $10.79.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.