Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $898.97 million, a P/E ratio of 140.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.