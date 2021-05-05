Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.
Shares of ECHO traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $967.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
