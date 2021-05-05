Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Shares of ECHO traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $967.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

