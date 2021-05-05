Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $228.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.49. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.