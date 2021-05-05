Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.00.

ECL stock opened at $228.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

