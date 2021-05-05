Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Holdings Raised by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

