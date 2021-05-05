Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $99.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,019,583.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,003 shares of company stock worth $26,173,339. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

