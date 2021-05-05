eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGAN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eGain during the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in eGain by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 136,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,437. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $291.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

