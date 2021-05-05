Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) PT Raised to $0.90

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.85 to $0.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 199.15% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Eguana Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 79,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,140. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

