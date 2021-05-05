Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of EGO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

