Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

In related news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,160,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $121,830.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,555,202 shares of company stock worth $5,198,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Earnings History for Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

