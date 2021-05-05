Elrond Price Tops $191.53 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $191.53 or 0.00336675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $127.79 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,651,109 coins and its circulating supply is 17,407,545 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

