Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 655,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of EHC opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.