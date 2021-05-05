Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.99

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as low as $3.60. Energy Focus shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 338,513 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.35.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 118.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

