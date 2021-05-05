Energy Web Token (EWT) Market Cap Hits $440.20 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $14.64 or 0.00025934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $440.20 million and $6.02 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00266307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.74 or 0.01159572 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00033404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.10 or 0.00742245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,267.20 or 0.99651959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

