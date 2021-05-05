ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.70 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.02 ($12.96).

ENI stock opened at €10.11 ($11.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.87. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.62 ($12.49).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

