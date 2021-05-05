Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average of $157.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.