Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

NYSE ETR traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.42. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

