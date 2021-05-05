Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.2% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 26.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

EFX opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.60 and its 200-day moving average is $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $237.08.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

