Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, the company is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. Equinor is also a leading seller of crude oil. Notably, the integrated firm’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space. Thus, to combat climate change, the company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar & wind energy. Its massive Dogger Bank Wind project is commendable. Notably, the company recently reported strong quarterly earnings were owing to higher commodity prices and significant contributions from renewables. On top of that, the energy major’s board of directors proposed a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share, representing a hike of 25% from the prior dividend.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

EQNR opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

