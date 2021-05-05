Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of EQX opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

