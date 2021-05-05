Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$169.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$169.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$146.50.

EQB traded up C$7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$143.23. 51,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$128.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$110.78. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$51.48 and a 52-week high of C$148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable Group news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Also, Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$479,400. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

