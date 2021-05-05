Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$169.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equitable Group traded as high as C$148.00 and last traded at C$144.15, with a volume of 49768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$135.89.

EQB has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$146.50.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$139,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,419,785.20. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,824. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$128.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$110.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 16.5400007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

