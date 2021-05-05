Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ASGN Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASGN in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

ASGN stock opened at $103.18 on Monday. ASGN has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $110.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in ASGN by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 22.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in ASGN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

