Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.16%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Comerica Bank grew its position in Independent Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Earnings History and Estimates for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit