Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.16%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Comerica Bank grew its position in Independent Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.