Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Carlyle Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of CG stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,149,656.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,959,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,321,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,363 shares of company stock worth $115,703,069.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.