Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OPKO Health, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $71,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.