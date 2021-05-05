Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,959 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

