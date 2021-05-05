Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erste Group Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.