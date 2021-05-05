ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

