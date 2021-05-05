ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $30.24

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $29.63. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 983 shares changing hands.

EPIX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

