Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $283.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

