Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ETH opened at $31.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.87 million, a P/E ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

