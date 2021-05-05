Etrion (ETX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Etrion (TSE:ETX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

TSE:ETX remained flat at $C$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. Etrion has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$133.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82.

Etrion Corporation operates as an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of net installed solar capacity and 45 megawatts of solar parks under construction in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities.

