Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $1,319,540.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $184.57. 5,077,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

