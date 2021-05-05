Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $493 million-$536 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.35 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.32.

ETSY traded down $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.57. 5,077,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,838. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.92. Etsy has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $2,687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

