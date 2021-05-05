Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 601.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Evelo Biosciences worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVLO opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVLO. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

