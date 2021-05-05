Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

EB stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 568,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,765. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $23,633,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 887,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 537,855 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 141.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 777,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after buying an additional 455,180 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

