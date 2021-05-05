Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Everspin Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Everspin Technologies has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.12–0.06 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%.

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.65. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $71,709.15. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

