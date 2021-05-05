Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Up 22.7% in April

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

