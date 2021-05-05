Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EXAS traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,428. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average is $131.31.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.