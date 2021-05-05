Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

