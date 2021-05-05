Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.60-3.00 EPS.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of EXC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 506,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,509. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

