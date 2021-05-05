Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 247,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,495. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $115.77.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

