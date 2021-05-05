Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,698.44

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,698.44 ($35.26) and traded as high as GBX 2,805 ($36.65). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,792 ($36.48), with a volume of 1,720,909 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,789 ($36.44).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,610.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,696.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. The stock has a market cap of £25.49 billion and a PE ratio of 53.34.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

