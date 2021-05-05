Extendicare (EXE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Extendicare to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter.

EXE stock opened at C$7.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.65. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$709.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.13%.

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.63.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

